From The WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Ric Flair's Medical Status

What is the Nature Boy's current health status?

Ric Flair during Hulk Hogan's Hulkamania Tour in Australia

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair may be out of surgery following being admitted to the hospital on Saturday, but he's not out of the woods yet. According to reports, Flair is still listed in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital.

The surgery in question was to remove a blockage in his colon that resulted in a number of serious health problems over the weekend - including, but not limited to, kidney failure. The problems were so severe that Flair had to be put into a medically induced coma before the operation could commence. Previously, it was thought that Flair's medical episode was heart-related, but that now appears to not be the case, thankfully.

WWE updated fans on Flair's condition during Raw last night, following the surgery, so it doesn't seem like much as changed since then. Earlier today, Flair's daughter Charlotte posted an Instagram message, thanking fans for their support.

It's more than likely that WWE will provide another update during Smackdown Live tonight, although if there are any changes before then, Sportskeeda will report them as quickly as we can.