From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on the Brand Split

The brand extension has been a fairly successful program so far

What’s the story?

Cageside Seats reports that the Brand Split won’t be an issue heading into the future as Superstars will be allowed to perform on both SmackDown and RAW house shows, regardless of their home brand.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE separated SmackDown and RAW into two different brands with their own rosters last year in July. This ended up being very fruitful for a number of Superstars and saw the rise of multiple underdogs.

There have been multiple inter-promotional matches since then, including the RAW vs SmackDown Survivor Series matches. There was a “Superstar Shakeup”, a similar concept to that of a WWE Draft, right after WrestleMania this year which saw a number of Superstars being exchanged.

However, with the recent news of Seth Rollins appearing on a SmackDown LIVE house show and reports of Brock Lesnar scheduled for a number of SmackDown house shows, fans have questioned what the Brand Split means for Superstars of both brands.

The heart of the matter

Rumours suggest that the recent appearances of RAW superstars on SmackDown Live Events will be increasing in the future but will only be limited to Live Events.

This means that Superstars will be able to appear on both RAW and SmackDown house shows regardless of the brand they are in.

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar is set to make appearances at some SmackDown LIVE house shows and will face Baron Corbin. No other inter-promotional matches for house shows have been announced yet.

Author’s take

House shows are one of the best things about the WWE as a number of special moments are made in these events. Seeing Seth Rollins appear on a SmackDown LIVE house show was an exciting and unique thing to see.

This move will certainly prove to be very entertaining as fans will be able to witness interesting duels on the mat.