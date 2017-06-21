From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE takes cheap shot at CM Punk with Enzo and Cass segment

Cass' comment about a "baseball sized lump" was a direct reference to CM Punk having made the same comment about a lump under his waistband.

Big Cass and Enzo Amore broke up on last night’s RAW

What’s the story?

During the segment on last night’s Monday Night Raw where the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass broke up, WWE took a cheap shot at CM Punk when Big Cass told Big Show that WWE’s doctors examined him and found a "baseball-sized lump” on his head.

Corey Graves later interjected during the segment and told Cass that none of the WWE doctors had treated him. Cass responded by saying that it was another doctor. The observation that this entire exchange was a cheap shot at CM Punk was made by professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

In case you didn’t know...

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk left the company citing health issues and WWE doctor Chris Amann’s negligence in treating a lump on his waist. Punk had made allegations against Amann that the WWE doctor had refused to the cut out a purple “baseball sized lump” on his waist which had ended up being a staph infection.

Amann later sued CM Punk and also included Colt Cabana in the lawsuit, as the allegations were made on the Art of Wrestling Podcast. WWE later released videos and a statement in their defence against Punk’s claims.

The heart of the matter

Kurt Angle assembled The Revival (Dash and Dawson), Big Show, Enzo Amore and Big Cass in the ring to report the findings of his “investigation” surrounding the mystery assailant behind the attacks on Big Cass and Enzo Amore.

Dash and Dawson cleared their names from the controversy by having an alibi to back them up. Big Cass went off on Big Show, however, and told him that the doctors found a “baseball sized lump” on his head. Cass then told Angle that Big Show was the attacker.

Big Show defended himself by saying that if he wanted to beat up Cass, he would have done so face to face instead of doing it with a cheap shot.

Later, Corey Graves interjected and said that he had spoken to WWE’s medical officials and none of them could remember treating Cass for the lump, to which Cass replied by saying that it was treated by some other doctor.

Graves then rolled the footage of Cass choreographing the attack on himself, which led to Cass being revealed as the mystery attacker and the team of Enzo and Cass breaking up.

As per Dave Meltzer, the “baseball-sized lump” reference by Big Cass was “such a CM Punk thing that it wasn’t even funny”. Cass’ wording was exactly the same as CM Punk’s “baseball sized lump” comment about his staph infection on Colt Cabana’s podcast.

What’s next?

Now that the team of Big Cass and Enzo Amore has been broken up, it will be interesting to see where the WWE go with the storyline. Enzo and Cass might feud against each other, or Cass, who is now a heel, might go on to challenge other Superstars instead.

As far as CM Punk is concerned, he is still facing the lawsuit from Dr Chris Amann and his relationship with WWE is still strained.

Author’s take

WWE is a great company with some very good programming, but sometimes they can get petty, and this is one of those instances. There was no need for them to take a cheap shot at CM Punk and make fun of his medical issues, but alas, it's the WWE.

