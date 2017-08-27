WWE News: Hulk Hogan posts a major Ric Flair health update

Things are looking up for the Nature Boy.

by Riju Dasgupta News 27 Aug 2017, 15:16 IST

Seems like we have some good news at long last!

What's the story?

The whole world has been praying unanimously since they first learned that Ric Flair had been hospitalized with serious health issues. We may have some good news, thanks to another all time great. Hulk Hogan's latest Tweet seems to indicate that Flair may be well on the road to recovery, very soon. Here is the optimistic Tweet we just mentioned:

Thank you God for Ric's healing and perfect health today,and so it is amen! Only love. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 26, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are two institutions of professional wrestling, who have become not merely sports entertainment icons, but pop culture legends. While it was recently assumed that Flair's health complications were a result of heart or colon issues, it turns out that Flair had to enter a medically induced coma and underwent a successful operation, which allegedly involved removing part of his bowel. Dave Meltzer had provided a positive update on Flair's health, last we'd heard.

The heart of the matter

According to The Hulkster, not only was Flair 'healing', he was in 'perfect health' yesterday. Hogan took the opportunity to thank the divine beings who'd kept watch over him and seemed genuinely relieved that Flair was on his road to recovery, once again. Hulk Hogan expressed 'only love' through his social media account, and we can't help but agree with him. While this is not an official account of Flair's well-being at all, we are glad to know that things are improving for the Nature Boy, in terms of his health.

What's next?

We will keep you updated with regard to Ric Flair's health, on this very page. We're rooting for him too, much like you are!

Author's take

Nothing can keep The Nature Boy down, and this was proof of the same. We can't wait to see Flair back on his two feet again, strutting as always. Thank you, Hulkster, for the update!