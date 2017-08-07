From the WWE Rumour Mill: Revealing the brains behind the Cena-Nakamura finish

Guess who asked for the finish to be changed.

07 Aug 2017

Who originally thought of Nakamura winning clean over John Cena?

What's the story?

Last week on SmackDown Live, fans witnessed an epic main event featuring John Cena battling Shinsuke Nakamura to become number 1 contender for the WWE Championship, currently held by Jinder Mahal.

Fans were surprised to see Nakamura beat Cena clean in the middle of the ring, and Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer revealed that it was Cena who suggested this particular finish for the big match.

In case you didn't know...

According to some rumours circulating on the internet, the original finish was supposed to involve Baron Corbin interfering in the match, costing Cena the chance at the WWE Championship, while still protecting him.

This would have brought about the same conclusion, with Nakamura taking on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title. The sight of John Cena being pinned clean in the middle of the ring is a rare sight, and we bring you the speculated story for the sudden change in plans.

The heart of the matter

According to Meltzer, Cena did not like the original finish and suggested that Nakamura pin him, in the middle of the ring.

This is because of the fact that Cena's appearances in WWE have become few and far between, and the company needed new stars to take his spot. Cena wanted to set up Nakamura to appear extremely strong, and therefore took the pin.

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at Summerslam in Brooklyn.

This article also speculates that Baron Corbin could be John Cena's next opponent for "The Biggest Party of the Summer", in a few weeks.

Author's take

Cena is a much greater man than the Internet Wrestling Community gives him credit for. He is a company man, through and through, and always thinks of the welfare of the business, over his own future.

In other news, Nakamura versus Jinder Mahal should be a pretty good match!