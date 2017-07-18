From the WWE Rumour Mill: The Shield are not reuniting at SummerSlam

Will the WWE Universe witness Shield reunion?

by roypuja0015 News 18 Jul 2017, 04:58 IST

Shield reunion not happening

What’s the story?

According to GiveMeSport, The Shield – the faction of Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins – would not be having a reunion at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the same recently.

In case you didn’t know…

The Shield was a professional tag team in WWE from the years 2012 to 2014, and included Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and they made a stunning debut at Survivor Series.

One of their most talked matches was their debut at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, where they successfully sealed the match against Ryback and Team Hell No, in 2012. The fans of the Shield have been praying for a Shield reunion.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer spoke of both Ambrose and Rollins possibility of joining forces in Brooklyn for a match, either going against Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas of The Miztourage or they could participate in a two-on-three handicap match with the Miz.

What’s next?

The fans will be disappointed, as the likely reunion of The Shield maybe something that won’t happen anytime soon.

However, Reigns will be competing for the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam and Sportskeeda earlier reported in an exclusive about the possibility of Brock Lesnar defending his title against Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe, in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Author’s take

While the fans have been pinning their hopes for the reunion of one of the fiercest stables in WWE history, since Reigns’ defeat of Undertaker, his image has never been bigger and he is the current top dog on Raw.