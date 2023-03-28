Full list of Andre the Giant Battle Royal participants following WWE RAW: Returning tag team, 2-time world champion

The ninth edition of the annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal is set to be a spectacular event encompassing both the WWE RAW and SmackDown roster. The event will be held during the WrestleMania 39 go-home show of the blue brand this week. 28 men are confirmed to compete, leaving the remaining two entrants in the 30-man free-for-all to speculation.

Formed in 2014, the battle royal for the prestigious gold trophy is held in honor of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. He is considered to be the "King of the Battle Royal" as his sheer size and strength made him dominate such matches. Originally established as a pre-show contest for WrestleMania, the Andre the Giant Battle Royal moved to SmackDown in 2021 due to Covid-19 concerns. It has been a highlight of the 'Mania go-home show of the blue brand since then.

Emanating from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the multi-man event will then lead to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Previous year's winner, Madcap Moss, will be part of the action alongside returning tag team The Good Brothers and two-time world champion, Bobby Lashley.

Given below is the full list of participants in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal scheduled for this Friday (as noted above, two participants are yet to be revealed):

Santos Escobar Joaquin Wilde Cruz Del Toro Mace Mansoor Karl Anderson Luke Gallows Shelton Benjamin Cedric Alexander Angel Humberto Ashante “Thee” Adonis “Top Dolla” AJ Francis Johnny Gargano Dexter Lumis Butch Ridge Holland Dolph Ziggler Mustafa Ali Rick Boogs Elias Xavier Woods LA Knight Bobby Lashley Karrion Kross Baron Corbin Bronson Reed Madcap Moss

Apart from Madcap Moss, the last remaining man at the 2023 edition of the battle royal will be joining Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli in AEW), Big Show ( Paul Wight in AEW), Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Matt Hardy, Braun Strowman, and Jey Uso on the list of winners.

Bobby Lashley and LA Knight are huge favorites to win the 2023 edition of Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Both Lashley and LA Knight are at the peak of their popularity. WWE could use this to their advantage by pushing either of the two as the winner.

Lashley is raring to make an impact on the main roster after pulverizing Brock Lesnar in his previous feud. He is likely to miss out on a match at WrestleMania due to Bray Wyatt's illness. Given that WWE had huge plans for the All Mighty, a victory in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal won't be a surprise.

Meanwhile, LA Knight just ended his streak of losses by defeating Rey Mysterio on SmackDown. The former Maximum Male Models member is gaining huge babyface reactions from the audience, so it may be a good decision to turn him face after a potential victory next Friday.

There have also been reports that Lashley could go up against Knight at WrestleMania and a potential clash could start between them on SmackDown during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes