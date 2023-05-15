Further details on former Champion's exclusion from the WWE Draft - Reports

During the recent WWE Draft, one major absentee that many were surprised to see not be drafted was the former NXT Champion, Bron Breakker.

The 25-year-old has been one of the breakout stars in recent years, winning the NXT title on two separate occasions, with both reigns lasting for a combined 425 days.

Despite being beltless and having been in NXT for almost two years, Ringside News recently reported that WWE higher-ups did not consider him as a potential draftee.

"Some fans were surprised that Bron Breakker wasn't drafted to the WWE main roster during the Draft. This was not a big surprise internally at all. We were told that not only have there been no discussions about moving Bron up, there were specific discussions about giving him more time in NXT." (H/T Ringside News)

Since losing his belt to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver, Bron has had a dramatic change in attitude, with him now net to face the new NXT champion in a rematch on May 28 at NXT Battleground.

Wrestling legend on a potential high-stakes WWE opponent for Bron Breakker

One name that many fans would like the young star possibly face off against further down the line is the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that he would love to see the two powerhouses eventually face off.

"I wanted to see him come to one of the major brands and Bron Breakker vs. Gunther I think would have been a hell of a match," added Bill Apter. [5:32 - 5:43] (H/T Sportskeeda)

The Austrian has been a force to be reckoned with since arriving on the main roster last year, with his current 339-plus day reign as Intercontinental champion, the longest of the 21st century.

