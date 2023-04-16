NXT might be in the mix again as Triple H recently announced that the WWE Draft will return in a few weeks. He also mentioned that "every Superstar" would be eligible to be drafted. That means wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are fair game to be selected.

While there will be the usual swapping of brands between RAW and SmackDown stars, the third brand could once again be represented in the WWE Draft. NXT has a mix of performers that are ready. It also has many that need more seasoning.

Performers like Carmelo Hayes, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, and JD McDonagh are ready to join the main roster, but may not be picked.

Some impressive newer stars still need more seasoning before being called up to the main roster. Here are five NXT stars who shouldn't be drafted in the 2023 WWE Draft.

#5 Ava had her first match at Stand & Deliver

Ava has a long way to go before becoming a complete star

There could be a temptation to quickly promote Ava due to her relationship with The Rock and the Bloodline. That might be a huge mistake.

Before even debuting on NXT TV, Ava was in developmental for two years. Part of that was due to an injury, but stars usually show up on TV sooner than she did.

Since she just debuted within the last few months, she should not head right to the main roster. Ava needs more in-ring experience, especially since her first match was an eight-person tag team bout.

#4 Nathan Frazer needs a defined character

Frazer recently returned to NXT after a hiatus

Frazer's in-ring skills are not in question. He's among the most exciting and compelling stars currently in developmental. He's had great matches with Axiom, Wes Lee, and Dragon Lee.

Where he needs a little seasoning is with his character. He's basically a happy face at the moment. During a recent interview with Mackenzie Mitchell after a loss, he seemed to be headed for some "enlightenment". That could mean meditating with Tyler Bate or something completely different.

Since he already has the in-ring work down, his work boils down to promos and finding a character. Once he does that, he can join his mentor, Seth Rollins, on the main roster.

#3 Sol Ruca is exciting but still raw

Like Ava, Sol Ruca burst onto the scene within the last six months. She has quickly impressed wrestling fans with her athleticism and finishing move, the Sol Snatcher. It's essentially a flipping cutter off the top rope.

In the past, Mr. McMahon has been quick to promote buzzy stars from NXT like Nia Jax and Eva Marie. Ruca is more skilled in the ring than the two former WWE stars, but she still needs a lot of work.

From ring psychology to character work, Ruca still has a lot to learn in NXT. If promoted right away during the Draft, she would probably get lost in the shuffle. Once she's a more defined and seasoned performer, then she'll be ready for the bright lights of RAW and SmackDown.

#2 The Creeds are former NXT Tag Team Champions

Brutus and Julius Creed have been a consistent presence in the tag title picture

WWE has bolstered its tag team division last fall, adding Legado Del Fantasma, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the Good Brothers, and Hit Row. At the same time, the Creeds have been one of the top tag teams in NXT.

They've won the titles already but seem to be in every title match that happens. They were in the contest at Stand & Deliver and will once again challenge for the titles next week.

It's clear that they are the favored team in NXT, but both brothers need a lot of work on the mic. Promos are sometimes more challenging to master than the in-ring aspect, and that's the case with Brutus and Julius. Once they can cut believable promos, they'll be ready to be drafted.

#1 Tiffany Stratton is a future Champion

Since her debut, it has been clear that Tiffany Stratton is destined for big things in the future. She is gorgeous, athletic, and has her own style in promos. Stratton still needs work due to her newness to the business, but she's definitely a future NXT Women's Champion.

The emphasis here is on the "future" because she still needs to work on her game. She's athletic like Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair but needs to learn how to work more wrestling moves into her repertoire.

Her whiny rich girl character would also need a tweak on the main roster. Chelsea Green and Carmella already portray glamorous/shallow female gimmicks, while Flair and Belair are always billed as athletic. She could still play a snobby character, but it would need to be toned down for RAW or SmackDown.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes