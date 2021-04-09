Future plan for Roman Reigns if he loses the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 - Report

Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Daniel Bryan and Edge this Sunday on night two of WrestleMania 37. The match is undoubtedly the biggest bout at WrestleMania this year. There is a lot of buzz as to who could win the match.

Edge won the 2021 Royal Rumble and solidified his place in the main event of WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for the event. However, Daniel Bryan threw a wrench in Edge's plans and got himself inserted into the match as well.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all three men have a strong chance of winning the triple threat match at WrestleMania 37. He states that in the scenario where Roman Reigns drops the title, he will regain it soon enough.

"This, based on the build, the comparative segment numbers and the promos looks to be the biggest match of either show. What is also good is you can make a good case for any of the three to win. Reigns is the guy, and even if he loses, he’s getting it back."

Do Edge and Daniel Bryan stand a chance to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

The report also states that while Daniel Bryan is not the favorite to win the match, he is the clear babyface. As a result, WWE could opt to give fans a feel-good ending by having Bryan become the Universal Champion.

"Bryan ends day two with a giant yes chant, but he’s not their guy they want as the top guy."

As far as Edge winning the Universal Championship goes, the report says that could depend on crowd reaction.

With Edge turning heel on SmackDown a few weeks back, the company would not want to end WrestleMania with a flat reaction from the crowd.

"Edge makes for a great comeback story, but the heel turn a few weeks ago takes away from that."

