From the Future Shock to the Claymore Kick: The McIntyre-Galloway Transformation

Drew has proven that self-belief and determination can work wonders

Imagine being blessed with your dream job at an early stage of your career. You had every single attribute that could catapult you to the very best phase of the designated dream job. You were even dubbed as "The Chosen One."

You broke in, impressed with your work, and even got an early promotion, but initial successes failed to pay big-time dividends. You lost the necessary momentum and soon enough, you were just comfortable to swing by and work less than your potential until the reality kicked in and you lost your dream job.

This was how Andrew McLean Galloway IV, aka Drew McIntyre, felt back in 2014 when the once-called "The Chosen One", who claimed a Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship in the earlier stages of his career, was released by the WWE after being cast as a lower card performer with the comedy act 3MB.

BUT

Unlike what most would have done, Drew saw it as an opportunity to grow as a performer and be one of the best prospects that the world of sports entertainment could ever offer. The task was huge, but so was the determination of McIntyre, who began a new journey with a new name - Drew Galloway.

The new name was just a tiny part of the path of self-reinvention that Drew embarked upon. This new-found attitude of being the best brought out a whole new difference as he worked harder than ever. What followed was a non-stop world wide tour of wrestling in the independent circuit.

Galloway as the WCPW World Champion

He became the busiest independent wrestler at that time and wrestled for numerous promotions like EVOLVE, Insane Championship Wrestling, What Culture Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, WWN, HOH, AAA and many others. Countless hours of training, travelling, wrestling and a lot of sacrifices molded him this 6 foot 5 beast from Ayr, Scotland into a main-event franchise player who held down the fort of various promotions like ICW.

Galloway vs Cody on an indie show

He became a treat to watch, both for his in-ring skills as well as mic skills. From Australia to England and from Germany to USA, he was involved in some phenomenal matches with wrestlers like Zack Sabre Jr, Ricochet, Chris Hero (now Kassius Ohno), Marty Scurll, Tommy End (now Alistair Black), Johnny Gargano, Will Ospreay, Carlito and Trent Baretta to name a few.

All the hard work and sacrifices paid great dividends. In 2015, he started working for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) in June, 2015 where he formed a stable named "The Rising" with Eli Drake and Micah.

His stint in TNA lasted nearly two years, during which he was involved in some intriguing storylines with the likes of EC3, Lashley, Moose, Kurt Angle and Eddie Edwards to name a few. Galloway cemented himself as a reliable franchise player and defeated Matt Hardy to capture Heavyweight gold.

His work continued to garner praises and admiration in the realm of sports entertainment, and you know very well who likes to keep tracks of the best non-WWE performers: Triple H.

NXT management had its sight set on Galloway for quite some time then. The night of NXT TakeOver: Orlando saw Drew Galloway become Drew McIntyre after nearly 4 years when the big screen reflected him sitting in the front row, much to the delight and deafeningly loud cheers from the fine people of Orlando. Within a couple of hours, it was officially confirmed that Drew officially signed with WWE.

Drew McIntyre as the NXT Champion

Drew delivered some mind-blowing performances in NXT and even became the crowd favorite and a former NXT Champion before moving to Raw earlier this year. His alliance with Dolph Ziggler has been fruitful, and he is legitimately believed by fans to be the face of the company in near future.

The difference between the Drew McIntyre of 2018 and the Drew McIntyre of 2014 is more than just the Claymore Kick and the Future Shock DDT. It is the net result of the transition phase of Drew Galloway.

Drew McIntyre 2.0 is the determined, completely new & improved outcome of a jobless Drew McIntyre of 2014, who, unlike the first time, is capable enough to remove all obstacles in his way. He has already begun this new journey with a Claymore Kick to Braun Strowman and an Ankle Lock on Kurt Angle.

McIntyre executing the Claymore Kick on Braun Strowman

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre's recent rise? Do share with us in the comments section.

