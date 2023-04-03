Future title shot, a potential reunion - 4 Reasons Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar squared off against Omos in the first match of Night 2 at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. MVP accompanied The Nigerian Giant to the ring for the match. Omos has gotten the better of The Beast in recent weeks on RAW and Brock charged right at him to start the match.

Omos tossed Lesnar around like he was nothing and the crowd was shocked at the beginning of the match. Omos connected with several Body Slams to keep Lesnar on the mat. The Nigerian Giant applied a Bear Hug and continued to wear The Beast down.

Omos connected with a Chokeslam, but Lesnar kicked out at two. Brock then took Omos to Suplex City and went for the F5, but his back gave out. Lesnar then got the big man up and hit the F5 for the pinfall victory.

Listed below are four reasons Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WWE WrestleMania.

#4. The WWE Universe still loves Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar remains one of the most popular WWE Superstars and that was proven by the incredible reaction he received from the crowd in Los Angeles. The audience got behind Brock as Omos dominated the action early, and went crazy when The Beast was able to get The Nigerian Giant up for the F5.

#3. Brock Lesnar could be in line for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar was not part of a marquee match at WrestleMania, but his performance tonight showed that he is more than capable of another title run. The 45-year-old appears to have plenty left in the tank and would make for a massive challenge for whichever superstar leaves WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns and The Beast have had several wars in the past, but a potential rivalry against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes would certainly get the attention of wrestling fans.

#2. The Beast could be Gunther's next opponent

Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat match tonight. If The Ring General can retain his title, he could have The Beast waiting for him next.

Gunther and Lesnar teased a future match during the Royal Rumble match in January, and a rivalry of that magnitude would instantly elevate the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General has seemingly been unstoppable since he arrived on the main roster but has never had a challenger like Lesnar.

#1. WWE may be planning on reuniting Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens did the unthinkable last night in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos to put an end to their historic title reign and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. If Cody Rhodes defeats Roman Reigns later tonight, The Bloodline will all of a sudden be in a dire situation.

Paul Heyman could see the writing on the wall that The Tribal Chief is losing his power and may reunite with Lesnar after his stellar performance tonight at WrestleMania. Paul Heyman has done admirably as The Wiseman of The Bloodline but could abandon the sinking ship and become Brock Lesnar's advocate once again after WrestleMania.

