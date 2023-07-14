Future WWE RAW appearance may be in jeopardy ahead of SummerSlam

It was announced by Stephen Amell himself that he would be part of the upcoming episode of WWE RAW on July 17. This will be his first WWE appearance in almost eight years, and many fans have been expecting it to lead to a match at SummerSlam.

Amell was clearly heading to RAW to promote the upcoming season of Heels, which is set to be released at the end of the month. The SAG strike, however, could now mean that his appearance could be scrapped.

It has been revealed that the current rules mean that actors are not able to promote upcoming projects, which would put Amell in a tough position if he was on RAW and unable to mention the wrestling series that he has just finished filming.

Many believed that Amell could even be added to the storyline between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, given his past with the former AEW star, but this could now all be up in the air.

While WWE isn't currently affected by the strike, the company has been keeping an eye on it

The strike has been announced since The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) wants streaming giants to agree to a fairer split of profits and better working conditions. It's unclear how long the strike will last, but it is something that WWE has been keeping an eye on since it could affect their product.

WWE has recently been negotiating their media rights and the current SAG strike could have an impact on the outcome.

Actress Karen David from Fear The Walking Dead recently took to Twitter to explain the strike and the reasons for it.

David explained the strike rules as well as making it clear that it means that she can't promote current and future projects but needs to clarify if past ones are also permitted.

This is one of the main reasons why Stephen Amell's appearance could be axed, since, if he is unable to promote his upcoming project, then there may be no place for him on RAW.

KarenDavid @KarenDavid Hey lovelies. My amazing union @sagaftra have declared a strike for MANY important reasons which I will be posting about in the coming days if you haven’t already read about. I’m learning and navigating through the strike rules so please know that I’m sending you all love but… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

KarenDavid @KarenDavid 🏾 @sagaftra twitter.com/poeticparriiia… g @poeticparriIIa @KarenDavid hi love, does that mean only recent work/ work that you’re currently playing in or ALL past work too? That is a very good question. Definitely cannot talk about current or future work. Will check about past. But generally we cannot promote anything work wise.

It is worth noting that the strike back in 1960 lasted for 42 days, so this could be a lengthy saga.

Do you think Stephen Amell will still appear on WWE Monday Night RAW? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.