5 WWE Superstars Triple H needs to wrestle before he retires

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2019, 12:11 IST

The Game has always made an epic entrance at WrestleMania, but it won't be long until his career ends.

Triple H. Some fans love him, others hate him. Regardless of what fans may think of him, The Game is clearly a success, a 14-time World Champion, but now at 50 years old, it won't be long until his career wraps up.

Earlier this year, The Game defeated his old protege Batista in The Animal's last match, and it probably won't be long until it is time for the King of Kings to hang up his boots for good. In his 24 years in WWE, The Cerebral Assassin has faced almost everyone, but there are some who have alluded.

Here are five WWE Superstars Triple H needs to step in the ring with before he retires for good.

#5 Drew McIntyre

McIntyre's viciousness in the ring is similar to a young King of Kings.

At the top of his game (pardon the pun), there was no-one more vicious in the World Wrestling Federation than Triple H. In 2019 though, there are fewer Superstars more willing to dish out punishment than Drew McIntyre, as the former NXT Champion has earned the moniker of the Scottish Psychopath.

We're not sure what the story could be between the two, though the idea of McIntyre wanting to be the one to end The Game (similar to Baron Corbin ending the career of Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35) could draw serious money. In fact, having McIntyre do just that could be the best decision, as though he has been an impressive force since returning to WWE in 2017, McIntyre needs a big win to get into contention for the Universal title, and retiring the King of Kings could be just the win the sinister Scotsman needs to cement his legacy in the WWE.

