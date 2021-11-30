"Get off my freaking TV" - Former WWE personality has a big problem with Seth Rollins' gimmick (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the latest episode of WWE RAW, and he specifically highlighted the fundamental issue with WWE's flagship program while reviewing it on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Russo is a former WWE head writer, and during his time with the company, it reached new heights. To this day, he remains one of the most noteworthy critics of WWE RAW due to his past experience with WWE.

On the newest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo bluntly claimed that RAW was downright terrible and explained how the show lacked proper storyline progression. He singled out Seth Rollins' character by arguing that the popular star isn't achieving much with his current gimmick.

The former WWE writer also described how Rollins is not getting the right kind of heat right now. Russo went on to admit that he was confused about the RAW star's on-screen persona.

"This show is horrible," said Russo. "We opened up tonight's show with a Seth Rollins promo, like he says absolutely nothing. At one point, bro, obviously he has become the Joker...he became Woody Woodpecker tonight. I don't even know what he is, bro. That's not heat.... Bro, get off my freaking TV."

Rollins was heavily featured on Monday's episode of WWE RAW. He cut a promo at the beginning of the show and subsequently defeated Finn Balor. The former world champion then appeared in multiple segments throughout the program.

Vince Russo explains WWE's flawed booking decisions

Every wrestling show needs cohesive storylines to keep fans invested, but Vince Russo believes that WWE Monday Night RAW isn't meeting this requirement Russo brought up a relevant example of Finn Balor's match with Seth Rollins and noted how Balor never stood a chance heading into the contest.

The main storyline on the red brand is about The Revolutionary being Big E's title contender, and Balor is clearly being used to make his opponent look strong. Russo stated that every fan knew Rollins would beat The Prince, and this predictability eliminates the viewers' main reason to watch the show.

"When Rollins is going up against Big E, the champion, and Balor is in a program with nobody, you know Rollins is going over, bro," Russo continued. "There is no point in watching the show or this match unless you're an absolute wrestling mark and you love fake fights. That's the only people that are going to enjoy this."

WWE continues to baffle its audience with odd booking decisions. During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo raised several other concerns, which you can check out in the video above.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy Seth Rollins' current gimmick? Yes No 10 votes so far