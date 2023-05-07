"Get a job somewhere [else]"- Dutch Mantell buries 37-year-old star after another loss on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, fka Zeb Colter, shared his honest opinion of Karrion Kross on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The Doomwalker has not been involved in any notable feuds other than the one against Drew McIntyre since his return to WWE. He has not won a match on TV programming in nearly two months. The 37-year-old was in action on this week's SmackDown, where he suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Speaking on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he feels something is missing with Karrion Kross.

"I have said it from the beginning, something is missing. Totally missing. When he does his interview, I don't feel nothing. I mean, the girl [Scarlett Bordeaux], she has more interest than he does. They went to the ring with Nakamura and neither of them advances the needle. But you said Karrion Kross needs something, he needed something tonight, he didn't get it which I think is very telling. I don't think he's going to advance because there's nothing to advance at this point. That ticktock sh*t ain't getting it. There's something missing there. There is no intrigue about him, there's no nothing," said Mantell. [From 53:29 - 54:21]

When suggested by host SP3 that Kross needs a change of scenery, Mantell nonchalantly added that he should find a job somewhere else:

"Yeah, he needs the change of scenery alright. Like, get a job somewhere [else], go to work, delivering papers or something. I think they can do something with him but this is just not it." [From 54:38 - 54:54]

Karrion Kross teased going after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Karrion Kross has been treading the water since returning to WWE last year. The former NXT Champion had a staredown with Roman Reigns upon his return, but the two stars never had a feud.

The Doomwalker recently teases going after The Bloodline leader's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, stating that the person to end the latter's run will be immortalized.

"I see you all tagging me in the new World Heavyweight Championship photos. Believe me, that will inevitably be mine in due time. keep in mind though…The very first person to end Roman’s Championship run is going to make history in such a way that will be never forgotten," Kross said.

Roman Reigns is currently without any opponent in WWE, with reports indicating that Kross' name is also being discussed for a feud with The Tribal Chief.

