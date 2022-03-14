''Get him a new manager and make him a heel''- Ric Flair on 7-time tag team champion

Ric Flair is known to have a great eye for talent, and one of the men that The Nature Boy has always praised is Cesaro. The seven-time tag champion recently left WWE and is currently a free agent. Flair believes a stint in AEW would work well for The Swiss Superman.

Cesaro was with WWE for more than a decade. On top of his tag team success, he is a former United States Champion and winner of the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Despite his tenure and accomplishments, reports suggest that Cesaro and WWE couldn't come to terms on a new deal.

Speaking on his WOOOOO Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair stated that he would like to see Cesaro in AEW. Flair also noted that his favorite matches of Cesaro were his series of bouts with Seth Rollins.

“I thought his high point was his series of matches with Seth [Rollins]. I liked the Bar, but his matches with Seth Rollins were really really good. I’ve never seen Cesaro have a bad match. If you got the skill, the look and you got the charisma, there’s a place for you on top in either company. Find something that’s different than everybody else. Simple as can be. I would get Cesaro, get him a new manager and make him a heel,'' said Flair. (H/T WrestleZone)

Ric Flair interested in managing Cesaro

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about the possibility of managing Cesaro in AEW. Flair said he would be up for it. While there is no word on if Cesaro will be joining AEW anytime soon, pairing Ric Flair and Cesaro would certainly be something fans would like to see.

''If I was managing him, I would call Tony Khan out to the ring and I’d knock him down from behind and have Cesaro give him a giant swing and put him in a hospital for a month,'' said Flair. (H/T WrestleZone)

Flair said that he would work with Cesaro to bring out the 'nasty' side of his personality if he got the chance in AEW.

