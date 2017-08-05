GFW/Impact News: GFW miss out on potential partnership due to ongoing lawsuit with Hardys

This may be 2017's biggest feud in wrestling.

This feud just got more intense

What's the story?

It looks like Global Force Wrestling may just have lost a potential sponsorship deal because of their ongoing lawsuit with the Hardys. From the looks of it, GFW approached Jimmy's Seafood to set up a potential sponsorship deal but they were swiftly rebuffed by Jimmy's.

In case you didn't know...

The legal battle between the Hardys and GFW's parent company Anthem Sports has been going on for months now, ever since the Hardys returned to WWE.

Anthem claim rights to the 'Broken' gimmick, something that the Hardys are opposing, saying that they came up with the vision for the character and even paid out of their own pocket during Total Nonstop Deletion to see the idea make it's way to Impact television.

The heart of the matter

Reby Hardy showed a screenshot of GFW's message to Jimmy's Seafood and the reply from Jimmy's.

Jimmy's Seafood replied that they would only consider a deal with GFW once they released rights to the 'Broken' gimmick. Matt Hardy himself reacted to the news by thanking Jimmy's for their support.

I want to thank the World Champion of restaurants, @JimmysSeafood, for having #HouseHardy's back & for ALWAYS being so good to us. https://t.co/hJGqW2Rn5K — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 5, 2017

What's next?

The Hardys are now teasing a tweaked version of the 'Broken' gimmick.

As far as the lawsuit with Anthem goes, we have no concrete details yet. We will have to wait and see if the Hardys and Anthem can come to some sort of agreement.

Author's take

While I get why GFW are angling to cash in on the 'Broken' gimmick, I'm unequivocally siding with the Hardys on this one. When Impact looked to be down in the dumps, the Hardys did whatever they could to make the show interesting.

Yes, the 'Broken' gimmick did take place on Impact television but as the masterminds behind the idea and the ones who financed Total Nonstop Deletion, the Hardys deserve the rights.