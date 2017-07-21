GFW Impact Results (20/7/17): What next for El Patron and LAX?

Plenty of X Division action on GFW Impact this week, along with an important decision for Alberto El Patron.

by Harald Math Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jul 2017, 16:22 IST

Did the GFW Champion decide to join the marauding faction?

The GFW Impact rebranding continued this week under a dark cloud, as GFW Champion Alberto El Patron was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

GFW made the decision not to edit El Patron out of the taped shows, and so the El Patron/LAX story continued unabated. Here are the results and review of this week's GFW Impact show.

Super X Cup: Drago vs. Sammy Guevara

Impact opened with Super X Cup action, as Mexican sensation Drago took on Texas' own Sammy Guevara. It was Guevara who took control early on, hitting a huge Shooting Star Press on the outside, but it was the experience of Drago that came through in the end.

Drago hit Guevara with a running DDT for the win, to book a semi final match with Desmond Xavier

Result: Drago def. Sammy Guevara

Unified GFW Women's Championship: Sienna [c] vs. Amber Nova

A fairly routine championship defence here for Sienna, who picked up the win with the AK47.

Sienna called out Karen Jarrett after the match, but it was Allie who ran down to make the save.

Laurel Van Ness joined Sienna to put the boots to Allie, before former Knockouts Champion Rosemary ran down to make the save. Rosemary and Sienna will compete in a last Knockout standing match next week.

Result: Sienna [c] def. Amber Nova

LAX threatened El Hijo de Dos Caras at their clubhouse, Konnan brandished a pair of pliers and told him to convince GFW Champion El Patron to join the faction.

This was followed by a backstage segment where Bruce Prichard confronted Trevor Lee about his stealing of the X Division Championship title.

Laredo Kid, Garza Jr. & Octagoncito vs. Idris Abraham, Trevor Lee & Demus

Six man action was up next, as six of the top athletes in the company did battle to improve their positions in the X Division.

The finish was a spectacle, to say the least, as Octagoncito climbed onto Garza Jr.'s shoulders on the second rope and delivered a splash to Abraham for the win.

Result: Laredo Kid, Gara Jr. & Octagoncito def. Trevor Lee, Idris Abraham & Demus

Grado's search for a wife continued, as he went on a date with Laurel Van Ness. This was followed by more threats in the LAX Clubhouse, as Konnan and co threatened El Patron's father.