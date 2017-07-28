GFW/ Impact Wrestling News: Mike Kanellis knocks his former employers on Twitter

Matt Hardy also took the opportunity to chime in.

by Riju Dasgupta News 28 Jul 2017, 16:28 IST

Mike Kanellis is living the life in WWE

What's the story?

SmackDown superstar Mike Kanellis was the subject of conversation on Twitter when he took a shot at his former employers- Global Force Wrestling with a snarky comment. This was in response to a fan who had attempted to troll him with a scathing Tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Mike Kanellis is a fifteen-year veteran of the independent professional wrestling scene, who made his WWE debut at Money in the Bank 2017. His latest stint was in Impact/Global Force Wrestling where he played the 'Miracle Mike Bennett' gimmick with his wife, Maria Kanellis. Under their former regime, the company was renowned for not making their payments on time and in this particular instance, Kanellis made a reference to that fact.

The heart of the matter

It all began when Twitter user Michael Saxe implied that Mike and Maria were 'a joke' in Impact and they are 'jokes' even in WWE!

Y'all was a joke in @IMPACTWRESTLING an now ur a joke in the @WWE funny how things stay the same https://t.co/uGpU9bKieE — Michael Saxe (@WRLDChamps) July 27, 2017

Without missing a beat, Kanellis said the following words on his official Twitter account.

Except I get paid now ???????????????????? https://t.co/Z8x9MK46mB — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 27, 2017

Twitter exploded as Kanellis' fans retweeted and liked the message. Among his admirers was one Mr Matt Hardy, a very integral part of Impact Wrestling over the last few years who is still embroiled in a legal battle with GFW.

It is truly DELIGHTFUL to get your check every week, on time, without having to chase it down for months. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 27, 2017

Kanellis kept the conversation going and said the following words.

One might even say it's..... WONDERFUL!!!! https://t.co/CVr1IETsJk — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 27, 2017

As these tweets might seem, they reflect just how disorganised TNA/Impact Wrestling used to be, not so long ago, really. It is a shame that these entertainers were not paid on time.

What's next?

Mike Kanellis suffered a loss at the hands of Sami Zayn at Battleground on July 23, 2017, and it will be interesting to see just what program he is booked for, heading into Summerslam in Brooklyn.

Author's take

Most of the GFW superstars I've spoken to have told me that things are far better under the new regime, with Jeff Jarrett and Anthem leading the charge. Let's hope that GFW manages to get back on its feet and establish itself as a dominant brand again.

