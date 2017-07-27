GFW News: Bruce Prichard & Dutch Mantell on Kenny Omega

Two of the greatest minds in pro-wrestling share their view on Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is the current NJPW United States Champion

What's the story?

Global Force Wrestling's Dutch Mantel & Bruce Prichard recently participated in a press conference and spoke about the current IWGP United States Champion, Kenny Omega.

In case you didn't know...

After having the much-talked about "Six-Star" bout against Kazuchika Okada at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 11, Kenny Omega turned into one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling. He went on to have another star-studded bout against Okada at NJPW's Dominion PPV and later became their inaugural United States Champion.

After his match against Okada, Omega was sought after by several wrestling promotions but decided to stay with New Japan and help grow the company internationally.

The heart of the matter

Dutch Mantell said that if there's a market for Omega's style, nothing should stop him from working that style. He also expressed his admiration for the work put in by Omega and The Young Bucks.

Dutch: If there's a market for Kenny's style, do it. More power to Kenny & The Young Bucks. #GFWConference — Sportskeeda Wrs'ling (@SK_ProWrestling) July 26, 2017

Prichard, on the other hand, confessed that he isn't the biggest fan of Omega's style of wrestling. The former Brother Love said that he preferred the work of Omega's rival Okada.

Bruce: Kenny's style isn't my preference, but he's working hard. I'm a big fan of Okada, but not seen enough of Kenny.#GFWConference — Sportskeeda Wrs'ling (@SK_ProWrestling) July 26, 2017

What's next?

Omega's currently participating in the G-1 Climax Tournament; he and Okada will complete a trilogy of matches on August 12, 2017.

Author's take

Omega's contract will expire in January 2018, but the chances of him stepping into a six-sided ring are very slim.

