GFW News: New GFW Championship belts revealed

What do you think of the new GFW belts?

Former GFW champion Alberto El Patron

What's the story?

With a new name comes new championship titles, and the newly christened Global Force Wrestling plans on unveiling theirs tonight.

During tonight's Destination X special, the company will unveil all new World, Tag Team, X-Division, and Knockouts Division belts - all of which you can see a sneak preview of below.

In case you didn't know....

Back in June, Impact Wrestling (and their owners, Anthem Sports & Entertainment) purchased Jeff Jarrett's Global Force Wrestling.

Shortly thereafter, the entire merged company took the GFW name in a rebranding attempt. With the need to crown a new GFW World Champion after stripping it from Alberto El Patron, this seems like an opportune time to move forward with some new title hardware, as well.

The heart of the matter

As we mentioned, GFW went ahead and presented pictures of the new belts on their Instagram account before tonight's TV special. You can see the images here:

As you can see, there's a blue and green color scheme going on with the belts. It also appears that they're moving away from the Anthem owl "mascot", as it only appears on the X-Division belt.

What's next?

There are only three sets of belts factoring into tonight's TV event - Sienna will be defending her Knockouts title against a returning Gail Kim, Sonjay Dutt and Trevor Lee battle in a ladder match for Dutt's X Division title, and there will an announcement regarding the vacant GFW World title.

New Tag Team belts will, obviously, be presented, so we can expect LAX to be there, although it doesn't appear as they'll be defending... yet.

Author's take

For any other company, trying to clean up a mess like the Alberto El Patron airport situation - especially after making the man your World Champion - would seem like a major crisis.

And make no mistake about it, it's a pretty damn big crisis. However, say what you want about the former-TNA - they have a lot of experience in cleaning up messes.

New title belts are cool and all, but it's doubtful anyone really cares. At least the card lineup looks pretty good.