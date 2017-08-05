GFW/Impact Wrestling News: Bad news for Alberto El Patron regarding on-going suspension

Patron's suspension will continue until the inspection resolves.

El Patron is the current unified GFW Champion

What's the story?

GFW has issued a statement regarding the suspension of their unified World Heavyweight Champion, Alberto El Patron. As per the statement, Patron will remain suspended from the promotion and GFW will be continuing their inspection in the Patron-Paige incident.

"Alberto El Patron remains under suspension while GFW continues its internal look at the situation."

The suspension means Patron will miss GFW's upcoming live events. The live events are quite historic as this would be Impact's first house show after many years

In case you didn't know...

GFW suspended the current GFW World Champion Alberto El Patron on July 12, 2017, due to his involvement in domestic violence incident with his fiance, Paige.

The heart of the matter

Last month, Patron was charged with domestic battery following an altercation between him and Paige at the Orlando International Airport.

GFW suspended Patron indefinitely, "until the investigation is resolved". The promotion also stated that they will be taking this situation seriously and cooperate, as required.

Later on, the Orlando Police Department recommended that Paige should be charged with battery instead, and it's up to the State Attorney Office on whether to press the charges on her or not.

Moreover, GFW superstar Patron has been cleared off all the charges regarding the incident.

What's next?

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Patron revealed that he will be back in Impact soon and Paige will be preparing herself for a return to the WWE ring.

However, Alberto's suspension will prevent him from performing at the GFW Impact live events next weekend.

Author's take

GFW's decision to suspend their current World Champion El Patron until the resolvent of the airport-incident deserves appreciation.

Nonetheless, the absence of the top guy of the promotion in weekly episodes and live events will lead to certain booking issues in the near future.