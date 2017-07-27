GFW News: Impact and GFW World Championships to be unified

The X-Division and Knockouts Championships to remain the same.

Alberto El Patron currently holds both TNA and GFW Championships

What's the story?

Global Force Wrestling (GFW)'s Dutch Mantel revealed that the GFW World Title and TNA World Championship have been united and rebranded.

Dutch: We've combined the GFW and Impact titles(with a new name), the Knockouts and X-Div Title will remain w/ the same name.#GFWConference — Sportskeeda Wrs'ling (@SK_ProWrestling) July 26, 2017

In case you didn't know...

In January, TNA — now controlled by Anthem Sports & Entertainment — brought back co-founder Jeff Jarrett as an executive consultant. By February, Jarrett took charge of all day-to-day activities of the company and became the executive producer.

By April, Jarrett stated in an interview that Impact Wrestling was to be a unified entity with GFW. Soon, he introduced the GFW World Title and the GFW Women's Title into the mix.

In June, Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquired the rights to Jarrett's GFW and re-branded Impact Wrestling as "GFW Impact!".

The heart of the matter

According to Mantel, the world titles will be rebranded and unified, while the X-Division Championship and the Knockouts Championship will remain the same.

Currently, Sonjay Dutt holds the X-Division Championship, while Sienna holds both the Knockouts and GFW Women's Championships. The currently-suspended Alberto El Patron defeated Magnus to become the GFW World Champion.

In July, at the Slammiversary PPV, El Patron defeated Lashley to win the TNA World Championship and became the unified champion.

What's next?

Sonjay Dutt will defend his championship against Trevor Lee, while Sienna is working currently against 'The Demon Assassin' Rosemary.

El Patron is currently suspended, so his status with the company is unknown.

Author's Take

It'll be great to see the new rebranded championship. Since there are a lot of championships currently in Impact, and since both the Impact and GFW Title holds equal importance in the company, it's for the best that they combine the two and create one title.