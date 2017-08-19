GFW News: Jim Cornette returns to GFW & fires Bruce Prichard

Things are shaking up in GFW.

19 Aug 2017

Jim Cornette is in. Bruce Prichard is gone.

What's the story?

Legendary wrestling manager, Jim Cornette returned to GFW during Destination X, coming out to Bobby Lashley's music and shocking the whole world. He confronted Bruce Prichard in the ring and ultimately ended up firing him from the company altogether. It seems like he has taken over the mantle and shall be playing an authority figure on-screen. He also announced a 20-man Gauntlet match for the vacant GFW title.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Cornette has done it all in the business of professional wrestling. Some may know him from his time in WWE, as the manager for Yokozuna. Some may remember the time he spent as an announcer, while others may just know him as the man who hates Vince Russo with the utmost contempt. However, everyone should know that Jim Cornette is one of the most entertaining men in professional wrestling history.

The heart of the matter

Cornette returned to TNA/GFW after a total of 8 years to address the issue of the vacant GFW World Heavyweight Championship, in the wake of Alberto El Patron's being stripped of the company's top prize. He fired the incumbent authority future, Bruce Prichard, who was about to make Lashley the GFW World Heavyweight Championship and announced a 20-man Gauntlet match to determine the new GFW World Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, when confronted by LAX and an incensed Low-Ki — who was supposed to face Alberto El Patron for the GFW Championship — he made Low-Ki the Number 20 participant of the said match.

What's next?

We won't give away spoilers here, but it seems like Cornette will play an important role in GFW's upcoming tapings. Not necessarily a bad thing, considering how interesting the man truly is.

Author's take

I love Jim Cornette. Bruce Prichard is an excellent podcaster, but he really wasn't a good authority figure. On the other hand, the Konnan-Cornette interplay gave me goosebumps. I look forward to seeing him on a weekly basis on Impact. He may actually make the show much more fun!

