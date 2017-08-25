GFW News: Reason revealed why Homicide has been off TV

Homicide has been off TV since last month.

Homicide began working for TNA from 2005.

What's the story?

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Homicide missed GFW's most recent tapings because he wasn't required to further LAX's most recent storyline.

In case you didn't know...

Homicide, real name Nelson Rodriguez Erazo, is part of Konnan's Latin American Xchange. During their time in TNA, the LAX have enjoyed a good degree of success and have become four-time TNA Tag Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

According to Mike Johnson's report, Homicide — despite several rumours claiming it to be true — is not off TV due to any injury. It was GFW that opted not to bring him in as he was not required to further LAX's storyline at the most recent tapings.

Johnson's report further stated that GFW was being extremely judicious with the amount of talent they needed for their tapings. Several Northeast-based talents were also not brought in for the tapings.

What's next?

At recent GFW TV tapings, LAX lost the GFW Tag Team Championships to Ohio Versus Everything, aka oVe. Former X-Division Champion Low-ki had joined the group but left GFW after a dispute with the creative team.

Author's take

It would be great to see Homicide back on GFW TV. He is not only a phenomenal athlete but also one of the original members of LAX, which adds a dose of nostalgic value to the group.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com