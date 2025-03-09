Ghost from CM Punk’s past to make his return on WWE RAW to cost him against Seth Rollins? Possible swerve explored

CM Punk and Seth Rollins will square off in a Steel Cage match on WWE Monday Night RAW this week. The bout was announced by General Manager Adam Pearce after the two former WWE Champions went full throttle against each other during the show. It started with the Straight Edge Superstar taking some intense personal shots at The Visionary after the events at Elimination Chamber.

That led to Rollins also coming out to lay his hands on Punk. The situation escalated to the extent that security had to intervene. However, Rollins isn't the only one with whom Punk shares fraught relations in WWE. There are others, too. Thereby, one of Punk's ghosts from the past can return to confront him on the show this week.

The Rock has a decade-old rivalry with CM Punk. He was seemingly one of the reasons why Punk walked out of WWE in 2014. The Second City Saint was annoyed that Rock had come out of his retirement in 2013 and stolen his WrestleMania main event spot against John Cena. That bitterness still lingers in his heart.

Punk also doesn't mince his words when it comes to venting it out against The Final Boss. Last week on RAW, he started his rant with The Rock before moving to Rollins. Calling the WWE legend a "bald fraud" and "Mr. mid-life crisis", The Best in The World left no stone unturned to humiliate The Final Boss.

He sent a clear message to The Rock. He said that The Brahma Bull may have a lot of power as one of the members of the Board of Directors of the TKO group, but that doesn't concern him. While The Great One hasn't responded yet to Punk's comments, he might do so this week on RAW.

The Rock can show up on the red brand during the main event of the night when Punk faces Rollins. He can attack Punk, cost him the match, and later ask Rollins to join him and Cena. Since The Visionary is already a heel after attacking Reigns at Royal Rumble, he can agree to side with The Rock.

CM Punk can help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41

If The Rock spoils Punk's match on RAW this week, then Punk can return the gesture by helping out Cody Rhodes against Rock and Cena at WrestleMania 41. Since he isn't going to feature in the main event of 'Mania this year as well, The Straight Edge Superstar can exact revenge on The Rock in Las Vegas.

Just like last year, the main event of WrestleMania 41 is also expected to be a multi-star affair. Legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan can return to back Cody against the might of The Rock. CM Punk can also be one of the superstars to come out and lay his hands on The Final Boss. It remains to be seen how the company books Cody Rhodes' title match against a heel John Cena at the Show of Shows this year.

