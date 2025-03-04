Reasons why WWE fans wanted CM Punk to verbally trash John Cena & The Rock, analyst reveals

CM Punk went off on John Cena and The Rock before turning his attention to Seth Rollins on this week's WWE RAW. Sam Roberts recently shared reasons why the Buffalo crowd wanted The Second City Saint to verbally trash the two Hollywood stars nonstop.

The March 3 installment of the red brand's show saw an angry CM Punk march to ringside, take a microphone in hand, and address the events that occurred at the Rogers Centre on March 1. The Best in The World criticized the alliance between The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader and also took shots at The Visionary for costing him the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

In a conversation with Megan Morant on the RAW Recap podcast, Sam Roberts argued that CM Punk's appeal stemmed from his willingness to criticize untouchable figures. He noted the former World Heavyweight Champion's ability to challenge the perceived "royalty" of stars like John Cena and The Rock. The analyst suggested fans craved The Straight Edge Superstar's rebellious attitude.

"Because there's nothing like CM Punk going after sacred cows. There's nothing like CM Punk saying the things you are not supposed to say about the people you are not supposed to say it about. There's something that feels dangerous. Even though John Cena is a part of WWE, and he's one of the performers in WWE, there's this thing where you go, 'No, John Cena is royalty; you don't wanna ruffle his feathers!'" he said.

Roberts added:

"Even though The Rock is on a show, and The Rock is doing this, and The Final Boss is doing that, you go, 'Aah, you don't want to get The Final Boss upset. He is actually a member of the board of directors. You don't wanna push the line too far,' and CM Punk goes, 'I'm happy to do it.'" [From 10:15 to 10:51]

You can watch the entire episode below:

CM Punk is set for a huge match on next week's WWE RAW

The Best in The World and The Architect engaged in a vicious brawl on this week's Monday night show. Despite numerous attempts by WWE officials and security guards to separate them, both men continued to exchange punches.

Later, in a backstage segment, Adam Pearce made a major announcement for the March 10 episode of RAW. He confirmed that Seth Rollins and CM Punk will clash in a Steel Cage Match at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Only time will tell which of the two WWE Superstars will pick a big win on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

