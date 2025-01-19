Ghost of Cody Rhodes’ past to make WWE return after 3 years to haunt him at Royal Rumble? Potential twist explored

Cody Rhodes is one of the few superstars in the wrestling business who has risen from mid-carder to top superstar. Before returning to WWE in 2022, The American Nightmare wrestled in other promotions, and he has a past too.

Like every other successful superstar, Cody Rhodes has, too, got some enemies. Thereby, a ghost from Rhodes' past might come to haunt him after three years at Royal Rumble 2025. The star is his AEW rival, Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black).

The 39-year-old star is heavily rumored to return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. Although his contract with AEW has still not expired, he has been taken off TV, and it is rumored that the star has had discussions with WWE. Black will soon be a free agent, and by Royal Rumble 2025, he can return and renew his rivalry with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The former AEW World Trios Champion had an intense rivalry with Cody Rhodes in 2021. Black had attacked Rhodes in his first televised debut on July 7, 2021, edition of AEW Dynamite.

He attacked Rhodes and Arn Anderson, thereby setting his foot as a heel in the company. He went on to defeat The American Nightmare in his in-ring debut match during the Homecoming edition of Dynamite on August 4, 2021. He once again defeated Rhodes in a rematch at Grand Slam on September 22. In the third match, however, Cody Rhodes got the better of Malakai Black and handed him his first defeat. Then, on November 13, at the Full Gear pay-per-view, Rhodes teamed up with Pac to defeat Black and Andrade El Idolo.

Aleister Black, who wrestled in WWE from 2016 to 2021, has honed his skills in AEW in the last few years and could be Cody's nightmare. Malakai Black might return at Royal Rumble 2025, not in the 30-men Battle Royal, but during Rhodes' Ladder Match against Kevin Owens. He might come out and hit Rhodes with a Black Mass, thus tilting the tables for Kevin Owens.

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black might have a mini rivalry before WrestleMania 41

Rhodes and Malakai Black may have a short rivalry before WrestleMania 41. In case Black returns at Royal Rumble 2025 during Cody's Ladder match against KO and causes a spoiler, then Rhodes can have a match against the former WWE NXT Champion at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Although Cody is expected to win the fall against Black, the two can put up a good show before 'Mania 41. After his rivalry with the WWE Champion, Aleister Black can go after Uncle Howdy of The Wyatt Sicks. Apart from this, other directions are also being explored by the WWE creative team for Malakai Black. It remains to be seen when he marks his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

