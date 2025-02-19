Ghost of Drew McIntyre’s past to cost him Elimination Chamber & set up WrestleMania match? Possible WWE booking explored

Drew McIntyre is set to contest in this year's Men's Elimination Chamber match, with a possibility to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship shot at WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior qualified for the match after defeating Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a triple-threat bout.

However, at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, the ghost of McIntyre's past could return when Jimmy costs him the match, setting up a potential WrestleMania showdown. Over the past few months, McIntyre and Jimmy Uso have been engaged in considerable altercations, with Drew constantly attacking the Samoan Twin.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Jimmy superkicked Drew backstage, implying that their rivalry is far from over. Given this, it’s conceivable that the OG Bloodline member at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 could find a way to enter the structure and attack McIntyre, costing him the match. This interference would serve as redemption for Big Jim after McIntyre’s previous assaults. Also, losing the Chamber match would be a notable setback for Drew.

Furthermore, this angle could lead to a WrestleMania match, with the Scottish Warrior furious at Jimmy and challenging him to a bout at the Showcase of the Immortals. Jimmy Uso’s presence at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is currently unconfirmed, and the above scenario is based on recent developments between McIntyre and Big Jim.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds at the upcoming PLE when the Scottish Warrior steps into the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Drew McIntyre takes a major shot at WWE star ahead of Elimination Chamber 2025

As the lineup for the Men's Elimination Chamber match is now official, Drew McIntyre recently took to his official Twitter/X account and seemingly mocked Logan Paul. The Scottish Warrior reacted to the finalized lineup, in which Seth Rollins is the final member, by posting a meme.

The image features a person disguised as a joker standing among military troops who are about to enter a location or are lined up for the same. Fans believe that the Joker in the image represents Logan Paul, as he is the only competitor who lacks the in-ring experience of the other participants.

Additionally, many fans did not want The Maverick in the match, feeling that WWE was unnecessarily pushing him. Meanwhile, the rest of the participants are not only major names but also have years of experience in the squared circle.

