Drew McIntyre takes major shot at Elimination Chamber match lineup

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will be in action in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. The Scottish Warrior recently fired shots at the lineup for the highly anticipated contest.

The 39-year-old will face stiff competition from John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul inside the steel structure. Given that 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has chosen Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent, the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre recently took to his X/Twitter account to mock the lineup for the Elimination Chamber match. Responding to WWE UK's post asking for early predictions, the former World Heavyweight Champion shared the "clown in army unit meme" to insinuate that one of the participants is not on the same level as the other five.

Drew McIntyre did not mention who he was firing shots at, but given that he has either had a rivalry or mocked each of his opponents, it could be any of the five. However, it seems more likely that the former WWE Champion was either trolling Logan Paul for his lack of experience or John Cena for being the only star to have not competed in a qualifying match.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Former WWE star makes a bold claim about Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been among the top names in WWE for a long time. However, popular wrestling star EC3 recently made an interesting claim about the Scotsman.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Superstar noted that he was not sure if the Stamford-based company would push McIntyre. He added that the wrestling promotion could keep the SmackDown star on the sidelines as he would make it work even without getting pushed to the top.

"Maybe it's just a significant win for Drew and all the other guys are, top guys are tied up. They can push him forward post-mania... But again, I am not too keen on creative. I haven't seen how Priest has definitely been portrayed since he won the title. That was the last time I saw him with any significance... It's that bulletproof spot too... He is so reliable, he is so good that he can be heated up anytime, then you don't make a guy like that a priority, because you know it will work," he said. [From 3:39 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Ahead of the much-awaited Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre is scheduled to lock horns with Jimmy Uso this week on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be the first time the two stars will wrestle each other in a one-on-one match.

Who do you think will emerge victorious on SmackDown? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

