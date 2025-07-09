Ghost of Gunther’s past to cost him the World Title against Goldberg? Exploring Saturday Night’s Main Event possibility 

Gunther’s title will be on the line at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event special in Atlanta, as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is going to be contested by none other than the WCW icon, Goldberg. This has been advertised as the legend's last match, but fans are wondering what happens if Goldberg wins.

Ad

This is the burning question that will finally be answered in a few days. On the last episode of RAW before SNME, The Icon delivered a swift punch to The Ring General, which sent him running.

However, what if his past comes chasing after him?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sheamus recently posted a clip from a funny interaction he had with Roxanne Perez. The two discussed how Gunther’s theme sounds like the viral hit song Baby Shark. They even jokingly suggested The Ring General should adopt the theme since he’s "all about the kids."

This could have been a hint that The Celtic Warrior would be coming for the 37-year-old at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The two have feuded in the past when The Ring General had Imperium backing him up. Now, with no one by his side, Sheamus could get a clean shot at the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

There have also been rumors that Ilja Dragunov could return at the show to continue his feud with the champion. The two had a massive feud that fans loved in both NXT and NXT UK. The two always produced spectacular, hard-hitting matches, and fans have been waiting for them to go head-to-head on the main roster. There is also the chance that Seth Rollins could try to cash in and dethrone the 37-year-old. As of now, these are just speculations.

Ad

Kevin Nash wants Gunther to be squashed

On his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and legend Kevin Nash expressed that he wants Goldberg’s final match to be a squash match. He explained that fans would be shocked if Goldberg ended Gunther’s reign in just 3 minutes. This would mirror what the WCW icon did to Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

"To f**king beat Gunther in three f**king minutes and then f**king leave. Stand over him and f**king drop the belt on him and leave,” Nash said. [from 12:46 onwards]

Ad

Ad

According to Nash, Goldberg doesn’t need the belt and can just hold it up while standing tall over The Ring General. This would be the best way to send the icon riding into the sunset since it is his final match.

However, fans believe that the match could end with Gunther retaining and honoring Goldberg for the hard-hitting bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More