Ghost of Randy Orton's past to return to WWE and cost him the King of the Ring tournament? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton made his WWE return last week on SmackDown. The Viper scored a big win upon his comeback when he advanced to the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. This was the Apex Predator's first match since his loss against John Cena at Backlash this year.

Now, Orton is set to face Sami Zayn, with the winner advancing to the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. Amid this, there is an assumption that a ghost of the Legend Killer's past may cost him this opportunity. This could happen when Drew McIntyre makes his return and attacks Orton.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton had an iconic rivalry in the past. However, at that time, Orton was a villainous star, whereas Drew was portraying the babyface character. Now, the situation is completely different. As of writing, McIntyre is absent from the company due to his dealing with a real-life injury.

The Scottish Warrior was written off television at Saturday Night's Main Event last month after he lost against Damian Priest in a steel cage match. So, if Drew recovers in time, WWE may bring him back against Randy Orton, and he could cost the Apex Predator the 2025 King of the Ring tournament.

This would allow the Stamford-based promotion to set up a high-profile match between them at SummerSlam 2025. It's also important to note that the Scotsman took shots at Randy Orton a few months back when he stated that the Viper had jumped the line to challenge John Cena at Backlash.

Overall, Orton vs. Zayn is going to be an interesting showdown to witness. It remains to be seen who will qualify for the finals in this prestigious tournament.

What if Randy Orton moves to the finals of WWE King of the Ring 2025?

If the Legend Killer manages to advance to the finals of WWE KOTR 2025, he might face Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions. The American Nightmare is set to face Jey Uso in the semifinals of the tournament. Their match is set to unfold on the upcoming episode of RAW.

Considering that the YEET Master's World title reign just ended two weeks back, it's unlikely that WWE will push him against Cody for another title shot so soon. This is why the American Nightmare's victory seems a more realistic option.

Orton and Rhodes are real-life friends and even worked together on television. A potential match at Night of Champions could set the table for the Viper's heel turn if he gets defeated by the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

