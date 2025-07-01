Ghost of Seth Rollins’ past to return to WWE to cost him at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE RAW after Night of Champions 2025 was a spectacular edition of the red brand that saw superstars begin their build to the next PLE. Seth Rollins’ bout against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL was officially booked after the two got into a fist fight on the Monday show. Knight and Rollins fought through the concourse before Seth managed to escape.

Following the brawl on RAW, WWE officially announced the singles match between LA Knight and Seth Rollins for SNME. Things are bound to get chaotic at the nostalgic show as Rollins’ heel crew, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, will be in his corner, while CM Punk will most likely attempt to neutralize Seth’s heel stable.

However, Punk would find himself stuck in a handicap situation against Breakker and Reed. This could open the door for a ghost from Seth Rollins’ past, Roman Reigns, to make his much-awaited return and save the Best in the World. Additionally, the OTC would help LA Knight beat the Visionary.

The shocking return of Roman Reigns at SNME XL could lay the seeds for a massive six-man tag team match at SummerSlam between Rollins and his stable vs. Reigns, Knight, and Punk. Alternatively, a singles match between Reigns and Rollins is also on the table.

The angle proposed is only hypothetical and based on current storyline analysis, and nothing has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns officially confirmed for another big WWE PLE

The Head of the Table getting a role in the upcoming Street Fighter film may have subtly confirmed that Reigns’ potential return at SummerSlam won't last long. This is because Reigns has to start filming his upcoming Hollywood project in August, as per the schedule.

However, with the official Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 announcement and poster reveal, WWE all but confirmed that Roman Reigns will be part of the PLE. The annual show will emanate from Petco Park in San Diego on November 29 later this year.

It will certainly be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Roman Reigns upon his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

