Ghost of Solo Sikoa’s past to cost him at WWE Money in the Bank and set up SummerSlam feud? Possibility explored

WWE Money in the Bank is less than a month away. Fans are extremely excited, and the qualifying matches have already begun. On Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa defeated Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso to earn a spot in the traditional ladder bout.

Solo Sikoa aims to win the briefcase and bring the world title back to his family, but his goal may be out of reach. A ghost from Sikoa's past could cost him the bout and even set up a major match in the future. Drew McIntyre is also on the SmackDown brand and likely plans to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Whether or not he wins the coveted briefcase, McIntyre could ensure that Sikoa fails to achieve his goal. A teaser on SmackDown could be pointing to exactly that.

As Drew McIntyre was walking to the backstage area following a promo he cut on Damian Priest, Solo Sikoa came out alongside JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu. Notably, Sikoa and McIntyre had a staredown in the entranceway.

There was clear tension between the two, which could lead to McIntyre attempting to stop Sikoa from winning by any means possible. If this happens, the two could lock horns at SummerSlam, which is WWE's biggest premium live event of the summer. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Drew McIntyre has a history of targeting The Bloodline in WWE

If Drew McIntyre were to kick off a feud with Solo Sikoa, it would make a lot of sense. The Scottish Warrior has had a story arc that, in many ways, has directly revolved around The Bloodline for the past several years.

The issues between the two sides date back to when McIntyre was attempting to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in 2022. The rest of The Bloodline prevented McIntyre from winning the gold, including Solo Sikoa.

McIntyre has since viciously assaulted those who have wronged him, such as Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn. However, the Scotsman has been unable to exact revenge on Solo Sikoa. If the goal is to eventually get to Roman Reigns, the former WWE Champion needs to finish off Solo Sikoa first.

Drew McIntyre costing Solo Sikoa the Money in the Bank briefcase and then battling him at SummerSlam could finally continue his Bloodline hunter angle. From there, McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns could finally be on the horizon.

