Ghost of Solo Sikoa’s past to return to WWE and cost him his United States Championship? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa won the United States Championship at the 2025 Night of Champions. He also got Tonga Loa back into his faction, who had been out with an injury since the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames. Additionally, he also has a new addition to the MFT in Tala Tonga. Despite this, there is a chance that he may lose the US Title at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event due to Roman Reigns.

Nick Aldis recently announced in a non-televised video that Sikoa will defend the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at SNME. Needless to say, the MFT leader won’t show up for the match without company. Even if Jacob Fatu aids Big Jim, he won’t be able to hold his ground for long. However, an interference from Roman Reigns could change that.

The OTC has previously spoiled Solo Sikoa’s plan of winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at the 2024 SummerSlam. This time, the OG Bloodline leader could do the same and cost his former ally the US Championship. This would be vital in weakening the leader of the heel faction, who has suddenly gained a significant amount of power on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has been absent from active programming since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Right now, Jimmy Uso is the only functioning member of his faction. Other members, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso, were battered on this week’s episode of RAW by Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Thus, Reigns could give a strategic win to Big Jim and curb the power of Solo Sikoa on his home turf of the blue brand before taking the fight to Rollins on RAW. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Solo Sikoa recently changed the name of his faction

Since the defeat of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL against Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa worked to build a new faction with him at the top. This new division, however, didn’t ditch the old name of the stable and called itself The New Bloodline. After winning the United States Championship, however, Sikoa changed the name of his faction to My Family Tree/MTF.

It should be noted that The Street King had almost always referred to his crew as ‘the family’ in his promos. During his feud with Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa stated that he would bring the Undisputed Championship “back to the family, where it belongs.” Now, after winning his first-ever singles title on the main roster, the 32-year-old has finally ditched the Bloodline mantle for good.

It remains to be seen how powerful Solo Sikoa will become now that giants and monsters like Tala Tonga and JC Mateo surround him. The US Champion is also trying to break the spirit of Jimmy Uso and persuade him to join the MFT. It would be interesting to see if Big Jim leaves Atlanta with the US Title or if Sikoa adds another member to his faction.

