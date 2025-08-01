Ghost of Solo Sikoa’s past to return to WWE to cost him United States Title at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

  • home icon
By Love Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:55 GMT
Solo Sikoa is the current US Champion. [Image credits: WWE's YouTube & star's Instagram]

Solo Sikoa is currently enjoying his United States Championship reign in WWE, all thanks to his MFT members. The former Ula Fala holder dethroned Jacob Fatu as US Champion a few weeks back, but now at SummerSlam, he will face the Samoan Werewolf in a rematch inside a steel cage.

A cage match ensures that Sikoa gets minimal help from his faction members. However, a ghost of Solo Sikoa's past may return and cost him the United States Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The ghost here is former WWE star Braun Strowman.

The Monster of All Monsters was recently released by WWE, and now he is officially a free agent. Despite that, Braun was released by the Stamford-based promotion for the second time, and there is already speculation among fans about the big man returning once again.

One of the potential ways to bring the former Universal Champion back to World Wrestling Entertainment is by reviving the feud between Solo Sikoa and Strowman. A few months back, the two stars were engaged in a heated rivalry and competed in singles and tag team matches.

Even once on SmackDown, Strowman defeated the MFT leader via disqualification after his alliance member attacked the Monster Among Men. At SummerSlam 2025, the Game can bring Braun back to the company and let him cost the US Champion against Jacob Fatu.

This will not only crown the Samoan Werewolf as champion again, but Strowman will also get a massive babyface reaction to help Fatu against the MFT. As of now, there is no update on WWE's interest in bringing back the 41-year-old star, but in this business, you can never say never.

Has WWE already confirmed the future of Solo Sikoa?

The steel cage match will be interesting to witness, but as we are moving towards the Biggest Party of the Summer, it seems that WWE has already confirmed the future of the MFT leader. On SmackDown last week, fans spotted that Solo's US title doesn't have custom side plates, which a champion usually gets soon after winning the gold.

This emerges as a potential hint that the Stamford-based promotion doesn't have longer plans for Sikoa as the US Champion. Many believe that the former NXT North American Champion could lose his title at SummerSlam against Jacob Fatu in the steel cage showdown.

Now, only time will tell what will happen at the upcoming PLE when the US title will be on the line between the two former allies.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
