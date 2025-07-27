  • home icon
WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam 2025

By Love Verma
Published Jul 27, 2025 01:04 GMT
Solo Sikoa will face Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; YouTube channel]
Solo Sikoa will face Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. [Image credits: WWE.com & YouTube]

At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Solo Sikoa will put his United States Championship on the line in a Steel Cage match against Jacob Fatu. The MFT leader dethroned the Samoan Werewolf as US Champion with the help of his faction, but this time, Jacob is ready to take revenge.

The Steel Cage match allows Fatu to focus on Sikoa and worry less about interferences during the showdown. Meanwhile, with the latest hint, it seems that WWE has already subtly spoiled the results of the highly anticipated SummerSlam bout.

Still no side plates for Solo Sikoa?

After winning a title, every champion receives custom side plates for their respective belt, which symbolizes that the championship belongs to them. In the case of the new Bloodline Leader, the scenario is different.

As of writing, Solo has around 29 days as the US Champion, but regardless of this, he still has no custom side plates on the title. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed this in the latest episode of the blue brand, with many believing it was a subtle hint of the MFT leader losing at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jacob Fatu also has backup this time

When the Samoan Werewolf previously locked horns with Solo Sikoa, he had no backup on his side. This also becomes a crucial reason why the US Champion managed to overpower Fatu, as he used the numbers advantage.

However, Jacob now has Jimmy Uso on his side in his battle against the MFT leader. This means that even if Sikoa's stablemates attempt to distract the 33-year-old star in the Steel Cage match, Big Jim will come in to even the odds.

This at least puts Jacob Fatu in a better position than he was in his last match against Solo Sikoa, which happened at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

WWE can make a last-minute addition to the Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu SummerSlam match

The US title match already has a Steel Cage stipulation, but the company can make another last-minute inclusion to this title bout. A few days back, reports disclosed that the Solo vs Jacob match will not only be a Steel Cage clash, but WWE has plans to make it a 'Blood vs. Blood' match.

Though WWE has only announced it as a structured match, it's possible that on the final episode of SmackDown before the Biggest Party of the Summer, the Stamford-based promotion could add this stipulation, too.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
