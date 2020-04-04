Glitch on SmackDown promises that "The Truth Will Be Heard"

We might soon find out the meaning behind these mysterious glitches.

Are we going to also find out who knows exactly what that truth is?

The date that wasn't supposed to happen.

If you've watched Friday Night SmackDown over the last month or so, you may have noticed recurring glitches that have showed up each week. While they mostly have just been brief interruptions during commentary or during backstage segments, this week's message was hard to ignore.

“The Truth will be heard”



Have you noticed the glitch keeps appearing on the screen during the Otis/Ziggler/Mandy Rose segments?



Will the glitch reveal who sent the text message to Otis?#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/EgPv42KfuS — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) April 4, 2020

As Tucker was warming up backstage for his match with Dolph Ziggler, the message "the Truth Will Be Heard" was displayed across the entire screen. Are we finally going to get a resolution behind why these glitches have happening and who is behind them?

A trend is forming

The glitch has always come across the screen when Mandy Rose or Dolph Ziggler is on screen. It has usually been during backstage interviews or segments involving one of both of the performers. This week's offering happened with Tucker on screen. He was then approached by Mandy Rose. Does this mean that Tucker has something to do with Otis missing his Valentine's Day date with the Golden Goddess?

It would seem too easy for Ziggler to have been the one to sabotage the unlikely couple's date but anything is possible. It could just of easily been Sonya Deville or Tucker who sent the anonymous text that ended any chance Otis had with Rose. One thing is apparently certain with the glitch - we may not figure out who is behind it but the truth will be heard soon.