Goldberg to add a massive stipulation to his world title match with Gunther on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg is set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is a dream match in itself, a match the wrestling world has been waiting to see. But WWE could raise the stakes further to add grandeur to it. The Hall of Famer might add a shocking stipulation to this blockbuster match at SNME.

The WWE icon is set to show up this week on RAW, where he might have a heated exchange of words with The Ring General. With a strong conviction, Goldberg could assert that if he fails to beat a rookie like Gunther, he would end his wrestling career. The 58-year-old could state that the World Heavyweight Championship bout at SNME would be a 'Career vs. Title' match.

It has already been confirmed that Goldberg's match against The Ring General in Atlanta is set to be his final match in pro wrestling. However, what raised eyebrows is the fact that WWE has not been building it up as the Hall of Famer's retirement match despite acknowledging it. This raises the possibility that the creative team could incorporate it into a storyline angle.

With the veteran already retiring at Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE could add his career on the line. This will add an intriguing layer to his marquee match against Gunther, creating more buzz for it. Even if the 58-year-old loses, it would add a poetic end to his legendary career in front of his home crowd at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, this is entirely speculation, and it remains to be seen whether WWE adds such a huge stipulation to this monumental clash.

Goldberg to sign a Legends contract with WWE after ending his in-ring career?

Goldberg has been a true icon in pro wrestling and has been one of the most iconic names in WWE. Fans may no longer see the icon compete in the wrestling ring after Saturday Night's Main Event next month. However, there is a chance that he will remain tied to WWE in some capacity.

The Hall of Famer might sign a Legends contract with the Stamford-based promotion. It is a special contract that is offered to legends and Hall of Famers when their in-ring career is over. The company often does that to keep veterans tied to their promotion for occasional appearances and various other activities.

Goldberg has been a major name who played a key role in promoting WWE and making it a global juggernaut during his early days. His popularity and fan base are unparalleled. Letting him go after his bout with Gunther would be a missed shot that the company might want to avoid.

Therefore, WWE might offer the Hall of Famer a Legends contract once he draws the curtains on his in-ring career next month. However, this is only speculation at this point.

