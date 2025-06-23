Goldberg capturing championship gold: 4 Possible outcomes if he wins it from Gunther

Wrestling icon Goldberg challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event has set the WWE Universe alight with anticipation.

The wrestling powerhouse, competing in what could be his final wrestling match, takes on the promotion’s Ring General, whose reign has captivated and impressed audiences. The upcoming high-profile bout in Goldberg’s home turf of Atlanta could alter the trajectory of one of WWE’s prestigious titles, fueling speculation across the Stamford-based promotion.

Provided that the match goes in Da Man's favor, what could be the possible outcomes? Check out some of the plausible scenarios.

#4. Goldberg vacates the title post-match against Gunther

A wrestling powerhouse (Image credits: wwe.com)

After defeating Gunther, Goldberg could immediately vacate the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, citing his retirement from professional wrestling. The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed that this will be his final match, making a title reign unlikely.

This could prompt the company to set up a tournament or a multi-man match at this year’s SummerSlam to determine a champion. Such an outcome cements the wrestling icon’s legacy as one of the most dominant forces in pro wrestling. It also aligns with WWE’s game plan of pivoting to young and emerging talents within its rich roster.

#3. Enter Brock Lesnar

Clash of the titans (Image credits: wwe.com)

This outcome certainly is a long shot, but Goldberg’s win could trigger the return of The Beast Incarnate himself, Brock Lesnar.

The two titans of the sport had a storied and intense rivalry; a most notable match during their feud was Goldberg making quick work of Lesnar at Survivor Series in 2016. It only took the former 86 seconds to finish in what pundits describe as a squash match.

Lesnar could interrupt the Hall of Famer’s post-match celebration, setting up a blockbuster moment despite his retirement confirmation. WWE could frame such a scenario as a non-title confrontation to honor Goldberg’s final match, and at the same time, tease Lesnar’s newfound pursuit of championship gold.

#2. Seth Rollins cashes in

Seth Rollins might insert himself in Goldberg’s farewell match by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

The Visionary has been lurking on the sidelines with the MITB contract, aiming for another reign, especially now that he has formed a formidable faction alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and The Bloodline’s former Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

If he wins the belt from Gunther, Rollins will capitalize on a banged-up Hall of Famer to capture that win and become a world champion once again. Such an outcome aligns with WWE’s dramatic cash-ins, maximizing shock value for fans.

#1. An interference, courtesy of John Cena

Hello, Bill (Image credits: wwe.com)

A Goldberg title win could see interference from current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, tying into his ongoing heelish farewell tour.

Cena, who is lately feuding with CM Punk, might see the Hall of Famer’s victory as a chance to steal the spotlight, and at the same time, express his interest in the World Heavyweight Championship. After all, The Cenation Leader has promised to 'ruin wrestling' before he retires at the end of the year.

A post-match confrontation could set up either a non-title or a championship match between the two industry GOATs since both have never faced off in singles competition. This would create a moment of epic proportions as they slug it out before riding into the sunset.

