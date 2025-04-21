4 Times Brock Lesnar selflessly put over WWE Superstars

There is no denying that Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant forces in WWE. He is often celebrated for his insane athleticism and intimidating presence.

While he is known for his vicious persona inside the squared circle, Lesnar has also shown his selfless side by elevating several superstars through key moments during his WWE career. Such a move highlights his willingness to step away from the spotlight and allow rising superstars or even part-time veterans to have their moment.

The Beast Incarnate’s way of balancing his larger-than-life persona with strategic losses only shows that he is well acquainted with how the business works.

On this note, here are four times Brock Lesnar selflessly put over WWE Superstars:

#4. Goldberg at Survivor Series 2016

Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg! [Image via WWE.com]

For the first time in 12 years, Goldberg returned to the ring at Survivor Series in 2016 to battle long-time rival Brock Lesnar.

It was a highly anticipated match, as the two titans were expected to destroy each other inside the squared circle. However, in what was expected to be a lengthy brawl, the match lasted just over 80 seconds. This was after Goldberg delivered a couple of devastating Spears and his signature Jackhammer to seal The Beast Incarnate’s fate.

The match was pivotal, as it reestablished Goldberg’s persona of being a credible powerhouse despite his lengthy absence.

#3. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35

Seth Rollins slayed The Beast at WrestleMania 35. [Image from WWE.com]

Deemed by many as the new Mr. WrestleMania, Seth Rollins, over the years, has delivered superb matches at The Showcase of The Immortals. It was during WrestleMania 35 that Rollins’ career shot up even further when he was put over by The Beast himself.

Brock Lesnar was the WWE Universal Champion at the time, and he was slated to defend the title against Rollins. Lesnar showed his dominance early on, though The Visionary endured the onslaught and managed to counter some of it.

After countering Lesnar’s F5 and delivering a Stomp, Rollins slayed The Beast to become the Universal Champion.

#2. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

At WrestleMania 36, then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defended his title against Drew McIntyre. The match may have been brief, but it sure was intense, as The Beast took The Scottish Warrior to Suplex City several times, asserting his dominance.

McIntyre overcame Lesnar’s barrage as he retaliated with several Claymores to capture his first WWE Championship.

Before the match, the two had an intense promo during an episode of RAW, which included a moment when Lesnar was Claymored by McIntyre. While down, he was heard telling The Scottish Psychopath to pick up the belt and raise it to hype up fans, and the 39-year-old duly obliged. This clearly shows how willing Lesnar was to boost Drew's career.

#1. Brock Lesnar put over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023

Cody Rhodes faced Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023. This was a highly anticipated rubber match between the two superstars.

Rhodes was already an established and highly decorated wrestler before his 2022 return to WWE. Despite this, Brock Lesnar put him over during the aforementioned PLE, further fueling The American Nightmare's momentum.

Rhodes was on the receiving end of Lesnar’s relentless attacks, which made people believe that The Beast was on his way to win their third clash inside the ring. The American Nightmare’s resilience helped him to pull through, though, as he claimed a hard-fought victory.

The former UFC star raised Rhodes’ hand after the match as a show of respect in what was pretty much a passing of the torch moment.

