Goldberg calls out major news network for identity botch

Goldberg is one of the most recognizable faces in the wrestling world, but it appears that even the WWE Hall of Famer can be confused for someone else.

CNN recently reported on a story involving WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, but all the images shown on the report were of Goldberg. It's a mistake that's been made repeatedly in years past as both have traditionally sported bald heads and goatees.

But Goldberg was having none of it. After seeing the report, the former Universal Champion took to Instagram to not only share the video but call the news company out for spreading misinformation.

Austin and Goldberg are legends who were both active in the same era, but they've never faced off in the squared circle. While The Icon did seem annoyed by the mixup, he maintained enough good humor to tease a match with The Texas Rattlesnake in the caption:

"Looking good there @steveaustinbsr, I think we now know who's next."

Goldberg is set to have his final WWE match in Saudi Arabia next weekend

The WWE Hall of Famer isn't likely to dwell on this mixup for very long since he's set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

The former Universal Champion revealed back in December that he only had one match left on his WWE contract, and he intends to make The Tribal Chief his final victim.

It's been noted by many wrestling journalists that it's unlikely WWE would allow the legend to bow out with a loss to Reigns, and even more unlikely that he would win the Universal Championship in his final WWE match.

With that in mind, there's plenty of room for interference in this match, and it's almost a definite that there will not be a clean finish here. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar both have an ax to grind with Reigns, and that could either help or hinder the star in Saudi Arabia.

