"I took it personally" - Goldberg reveals he hated being confused with Stone Cold Steve Austin 

Goldberg has reveled that he used to be mistaken for Stone Cold Steve Austin regularly, and that he took the mistake personally.

In a Q&A session prior to this weekend's Royal Rumble, The Master of the Spear was asked whether or not fans would ever confuse him with the Texas Rattlesnake and how he responded.

As it turns out, Goldberg was not a fan of being mistaken for Stone Cold Steve Austin, for a number of reasons. Here is what Goldberg had to say on the matter:

"Well firstly he should be flattered because I’m a hell of lot better looking than he is. It used to really p*ss both of us off. We’ve talked about this exponentially because I like to say we’re pretty good friends. I always took it personally and it made me mad because Steve Austin is, like, 250lbs and I was like 285lbs / 290lbs. So I thought that if they thought I was Steve, then they thought I was small… I took that as a slight. Not because they thought I was Steve Austin the awesome wrestler, but because I was small. So there’s another layer to it. Throughout the years we used to both get really p*ssed off, now I think it’s hilarious. We actually try to bring it up to each other when it happens. It’s pretty fun."

Thankfully, it seems both Goldberg and Stone Cold Steve Austin can look back on instances like these in hindsight and laugh about them.

Why did Goldberg vs Stone Cold Steve Austin never happen?

One dream match that many fans wished for, but that we never got to see, is Goldberg vs Stone Cold Steve Austin. During the Q&A session, the former Universal Champion opened up on why the mega match never actually happened.

"It was a timing issue, it was just a timing issue, and an injury issue. I love him exponentially, man, he’s a great dude and to have graced the ring with him in a match would have been absolutely phenomenal."

Goldberg is set to take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.