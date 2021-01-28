Goldberg reveals why he never faced Stone Cold Steve Austin

Goldberg has opened up on why a match between himself and Stone Cold Steve Austin never took place.

During a recent Q&A session ahead of this weekend's WWE Royal Rumble event, the Master of the Spear was asked whether or not a match with the Texas Rattlesnake was something he wished he could have taken part in earlier in his career.

As expected, Goldberg said he would have loved for the match to have happened, and that the end result would have been "phenomenal". Here is what Goldberg had to say on the match that never was:

"Oh my god, I wouldn’t be living and breathing if I didn’t make that statement. There was no other match for my sake that needed to happen more so than that one. It was a timing issue, it was just a timing issue, and an injury issue. I love him exponentially, man, he’s a great dude and to have graced the ring with him in a match would have been absolutely phenomenal."

It sounds as though timing and injuries played a key role as to why the match never happened. Given that Goldberg arrived in WWE just as Stone Cold Steve Austin left the company back in 2003, this makes a lot of sense.

Goldberg will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble

Goldberg is currently set to take on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble PPV this weekend. If he is victorious, the WWE Hall of Famer will be the only man in history to have held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Universal Championship and the WWE Championship.

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Drew McIntyre revealed that he was actually a fan of Goldberg growing up, and would often flick back and forth between WWE and WCW programming to stay updated with Goldberg's progress.

"When Goldberg was on his run and had his undefeated streak prior to beating Hogan for the WCW Championship, we used to flick back-and-forth between WWE and WCW, just trying to find that two-minute Goldberg match and that means you have to flick back-and-forth every two minutes because his matches were so quick and so dominant.

Time will tell as to whether we see Goldberg walk away from the Royal Rumble as WWE Champion.