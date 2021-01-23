Drew McIntyre gives his honest thoughts on being a Goldberg fan and facing him at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 (Exclusive) 

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently joined Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta for a special interview ahead of his major match against Goldberg at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. During the conversation, Drew McIntyre revealed how he was a big Goldberg fan growing up and used to tune in to WCW to watch him dominate and destroy his opponents during his infamous streak.

"I was a wrestling fan in general. WWE was my favorite show and when I got a little older, my brother and I really liked ECW. But we also watched WCW all the time. We recorded it all the time and we watched the full episode after WWE. But when Goldberg was on his run and had his undefeated streak prior to beating Hogan for the WCW Championship, we used to flick back-and-worth between WWE and WCW, just trying to find that two-minute Goldberg match and that means you have to flick back-and-forth every two minutes because his matches were so quick and so dominant. If you wanted to catch it you had to keep changing the channel all the time and I remember being so young and trying to see that match and my brother and I getting so excited to see Goldberg run somebody down."

"It's a pretty surreal situation" - Drew McIntyre on facing Goldberg as the WWE Champion

Drew McIntyre further spoke about how he used to fight against Goldberg in video games and how surreal it is for him to face Goldberg in real-life as the WWE Champion at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"I remember like making myself up in the video games and like create character and then fighting all my favorites in the game and fighting Goldberg and then fast-forward 20 plus years later and suddenly I'm WWE Champion in real-life. I'm actually in the video game as real Drew and I'm fighting real Goldberg. It's a pretty surreal situation as a lifelong fan and to be in the ring at Royal Rumble as WWE Champion fighting the actual Goldberg. So, I'm still trying to wrap my head around things"

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

Drew McIntyre recently tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't physically appear on RAW for the last couple of weeks. However, Drew McIntyre is set to appear at the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

