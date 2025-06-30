Goldberg to injure 34-year-old WWE star, not Gunther, ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg is all set to compete in his last match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The Hall of Famer made his return on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW to challenge The Ring General for his title.

However, Gunther isn't an easy opponent. Goldberg knows this well. The Ring General is one of the best in the business right now and knows how to get the job done. Last week on RAW, Gunther said he would bury the legacy and myth of Goldberg once and for all at SNME, and the Hall of Famer can respond to the champion in his own way.

Goldberg might take an ugly route and take out one of Gunther's men on RAW. He could attack Ludwig Kaiser to send a message to The Ring General about what's upcoming for him at SNME. Kaiser was spotted backstage on the Monday Night Show last week. The 34-year-old star was seen in the background when Chad Gable was attacked by Penta. Kaiser hasn't competed in any match since the May 5 episode of Main Event, when he defeated Tyler Bate.

Although he isn't seen with Gunther these days, it's well-known that he is one of his men on WWE RAW and can step up to help The Ring General. Goldberg can execute a spear and then a Jackhammer on Kaiser backstage to stir up The Ring General. Next week on the red brand, the two can have a final face-off before their big clash at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

WWE legend predicts finish of Goldberg vs. Gunther at SNME

According to Dutch Mantell, since it's going to be Goldberg's retirement match, the bout can end on a dramatic note.

While speaking on BroDown this week, Mantell predicted that WWE could have a creative finish to his match, with the contest ending in a DQ, and Goldberg walking out with his head held high in his last match.

"What's his name's last match? It's supposed to be his retirement match. It's supposed to be his retirement match. So, to go out on a loss, I don't think he'll go for that. And I don't think he's going to beat Gunther. Because then, if he's going out, why would he win the title? That doesn't make sense to me. I think they're going to have some kind of a DQ or something. And a big fight where Goldberg can say he stood up to Gunther."

This also makes sense because WWE wouldn't want one of the greatest of all time to leave with a humiliating loss. So, the match can end with a DQ, and Goldberg can sign off on a high note. The ball is now in Triple H's court, and it remains to be seen how he books the WCW legend for his final match of his wrestling career.

