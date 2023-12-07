Goldberg to make a surprising return and face 2-time champion in a blockbuster match at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility 

WWE could have a huge surprise in store for fans in the coming days as Goldberg may return to face a former champion at Royal Rumble 2024.

The superstar in question is none other than Bron Breakker. While many stars such as R-Truth, CM Punk, and Randy Orton have returned to the Stamford-based promotion in the last few weeks, many high-profile names such as Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and more are rumored to make a comeback shortly.

Another name that could potentially feature on that list is Goldberg. The former Universal Champion has been looking for a retirement match for quite some time now. While nothing has come of it yet, things may finally change in the new year.

The company could finally come on the same page as the WWE Hall of Famer and award him a retirement match at Royal Rumble 2024. If so, the WWE legend could return to face Bron Breakker at the premium live event.

WWE teased a potential match between the duo a while back. For those unaware, Bron Breakker donned a t-shirt that read "Best Spear In The Business," which was said to be in response to Goldberg claiming to have the best spear in the industry.

The creative team could use that to weave an interesting storyline, leading to a potential feud between the duo. The WWE legend could potentially return and target the NXT star to set up a blockbuster match at Royal Rumble 2024.

What does WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg think about Bron Breakker?

WWE legend Goldberg shared his honest opinion of the two-time NXT Champion, Bron Breakker, in an earlier interview.

On the Roman Atwood Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer heaped high praise on Breakker before saying he saw a version of himself in the talented NXT star.

"Rick Steiner’s son, who’s now Bron Breakker, who’s the champion of NXT. It’s kind of like the farm (…) it’s not the farm league, I’ll get lambasted for that. But it’s another segment of WWE of the new up-and-comers basically. Well, he’s me, basically. The kid is unbelievably athletic but he’s one of the smartest kids, man. He’s knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage’s age. Now look at him."

Do you want Goldberg to return for one final match at Royal Rumble 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

