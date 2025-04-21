Goldberg to return on RAW after WrestleMania after being blamed for WWE star's release? Exploring the possibility

Bill Goldberg is one of WWE's biggest legends. However, a 39-year-old superstar recently blamed the former Universal Champion for his release from the company a few years ago. Now, there is a chance that the Hall of Famer could make an appearance on RAW and confront the star regarding these allegations.

Karrion Kross recenty appeared on the WrestleMania Recap show alongside his real-life wife Scarlett Bordeaux. The heel superstar was very angry and lashed out at AJ Styles for trying to do things the right way and losing to Logan Paul, whom Karrion Kross called an outsider.

He highlighted that sometimes bad means need to be used to achieve good things, and at WrestleMania 41, Kross demanded that AJ use the brass knuckles to defeat The Maverick. Discussing how the good path can lead to a downfall, Karrion Kross shared a story when Goldberg advised him to be a 'good soldier,' which backfired, leading to his release in 2021.

"The best advice I ever got, it was from Bill Goldberg. 2021: back when I was in the twilight zone, you know what I mean? ‘I'm wrestling for gasoline!’ It was awesome. Let me tell you all about it. Bill goes, 'Hey Kross, you know what? You remind me a lot of me.' I go, 'I think we have different styles, Bill, but I really appreciate that. Do you have any advice for me?' He goes, 'You know what? You just got to be a good soldier.' A good soldier is what he said. So I decided to be a good soldier. You know what happened? They released me," he said.

Karrion Kross noted that he tried to apply Goldberg's advice when he was signed again in August 2022. However, he highlighted that the result was almost the same.

"And then I come back. You know what being a good soldier gets you?... Being a good soldier, get your times cut. Being a good soldier means that people come up to you and say, 'Hey, you got any great ideas?' 'Yeah. Here it is from Scarlett.' 'No, no, no. That's a little too great. We're looking just for good ideas. That's for those guys over there.' That's what being a good soldier is. Okay. Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown where you cut your teeth, where we got started, and not being on the card," he noted.

Thus, Kross seems to have left no stone unturned regarding how things work backstage. Despite this, there is a chance that Bill Goldberg could seek out The Herald of Doomsday on the upcoming RAW episode. While this is a possibility, it's all speculation so far.

Who will be Goldberg's final WWE opponent?

Just like John Cena, Goldberg will also be retiring from pro wrestling in 2025. The former Universal Champion is preparing for his final match. However, the date of his retirement match as well as his retirement opponent are a mystery so far. Interestingly, a few candidates could get the honor of fighting Da Man in his final bout.

Back at the 2024 Bad Blood, Gunther had fired shots at Goldberg while he was spectating the premium live event with his family. The former World Heavyweight Champion called him an unworthy wrestler and even made a personal attack when he asked Goldberg's son if he was a good dad. Da Man jumped over the barricade, but was stopped by security officials.

Randy Orton is also a suitable candidate who could face the former Universal Champion. The Viper teased the return of his Legend Killer personality when he tried to Punt Kick Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber. He also addressed himself as The Legend Killer when he issued his open challenge for the second night of WrestleMania 41.

Thus, Goldberg could be the next legend Orton could slay with his Punt Kick. It would be interesting to see when Da Man would hang up his boots.

