Goldberg should have faced Bray Wyatt, not The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown (Opinion)

It has been four days since Goldberg defeated the Fiend for the Universal Championship. While it may be too late to go back and change things, the one thing that should have happened that didn’t, was that rather than The Fiend, Goldberg should have faced Bray Wyatt of the Firefly Fun House instead.

The one common theme with The Fiend was that all of his prior feuds had been with enemies from Wyatt's past. His first was with Finn Balor, with whom Wyatt had battled in 2017, where they were scheduled to face off in a match where Balor would be The Demon and Wyatt would be Sister Abigail. The match never happened, though, as Wyatt was struck down with an illness, and we instead got Balor v. AJ Styles. The Fiend then feuded with Seth Rollins, with whom Wyatt had a history dating back to when The Shield and the Wyatt Family were at full flow. The Fiend’s most recent feud prior to Super ShowDown was with Daniel Bryan, whom Wyatt had feuded back in 2014, when Wyatt tried to recruit Bryan to join the Family, but was unsuccessful. Now, the Fiend is having a WrestleMania match with John Cena, who many believe derailed Wyatt’s push at WrestleMania 30.

The one exception to the above was The Fiend's brief rivalry with The Miz - with whom Wyatt had no real previous history, unlike those I've mentioned. Likewise, The Fiend had no history with Goldberg, so it wouldn’t have been that far-fetched for the 'host' of Firefly Fun House, Bray, to have accepted the match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

If Goldberg had then gone on to defeat that version of Wyatt, fans might not have been as upset as they are now, as Wyatt is not meant to be taken seriously given his 'fun' demeanour. When Wyatt faced Miz as TLC, he was dominated for most of the match until Miz’s anger got the best of him and he snapped, Wyatt taking advantage.

The Fiend also changes everyone he feuds with back to versions of their own respective characters. He transformed Balor back into NXT and as his 'Prince' gimmick; transformed Rollins back into a heel, and reverted Bryan back into his 2012 look. Also, to a lesser extent, he transformed the Miz back into a heel and into a team with John Morrison. Goldberg had no such character to transform back into, so facing the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt would had made sense in retrospect.